The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 144.5.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -3.5 144.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina Central and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 combined points twice this season.

North Carolina Central's matchups this season have a 145.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

North Carolina Central has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

North Carolina Central has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

North Carolina Central has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 13 50% 73.3 148.9 74.0 139.9 141.7 North Carolina Central 9 39.1% 75.6 148.9 65.9 139.9 140.5

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles score an average of 76.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 85.3 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 10-16-0 1-3 14-12-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 4-3 12-11-0

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina North Carolina Central 8-8 Home Record 13-1 3-11 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

