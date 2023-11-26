Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-45 and heavily favors Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Eagles' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-58 win over Western Carolina.

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 92, North Carolina Central 45

Other MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and giving up 65.0 per outing, 204th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential.

