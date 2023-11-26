Sunday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-45 and heavily favors Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Eagles' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-58 win over Western Carolina.

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 92, North Carolina Central 45

Other MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

  • North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
  • North Carolina Central has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%
  • Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

  • The Eagles outscore opponents by 10.0 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and giving up 65.0 per outing, 204th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential.

