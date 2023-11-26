The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-4.5) 144.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina Central compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles were 4-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Coastal Carolina compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Chanticleers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 26 times last season.

