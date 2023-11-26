The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.

North Carolina Central has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 13th.

The Eagles score an average of 76.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 85.3 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.

North Carolina Central is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina Central put up more points at home (82.4 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

The Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

