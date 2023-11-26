How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to watch all of the NFL action in Week 12? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the matchups you can expect to see during today's broadcast.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Steelers (-2)
Total: 36.5
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
Total: 36.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)
Total: 48
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 45.5
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-2)
Total: 42
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Patriots (-4.5)
Total: 34
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-2.5)
Total: 45
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Broncos (-1.5)
Total: 37
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-9)
Total: 43.5
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-3)
Total: 48.5
