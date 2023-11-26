The Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans are scheduled to meet in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Laviska Shenault Jr. score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Shenault's stat line reveals nine catches for 52 yards. He posts 7.4 yards per game, having been targeted nine times.

Having played seven games this season, Shenault has not tallied a TD reception.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2 2 9 0

