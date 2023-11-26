Will Jonathan Mingo cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has caught 24 passes on 51 targets for 226 yards, averaging 25.1 yards per game.

Having played nine games this season, Mingo has not tallied a TD reception.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0

