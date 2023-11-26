Hornets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (11-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) after winning four straight home games. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The point total is set at 227.5 for the matchup.
Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-6.5
|227.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 11 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 235.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte has gone 6-8-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|6
|37.5%
|111.6
|225.5
|106.8
|228.4
|222.3
|Hornets
|11
|78.6%
|113.9
|225.5
|121.6
|228.4
|232.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
- The Hornets' 113.9 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 106.8 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 5-6 against the spread and 5-6 overall when it scores more than 106.8 points.
Hornets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|6-8
|3-3
|9-5
|Magic
|13-3
|0-0
|6-10
Hornets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Hornets
|Magic
|113.9
|111.6
|14
|21
|5-6
|3-0
|5-6
|3-0
|121.6
|106.8
|25
|3
|2-1
|10-0
|1-2
|9-1
