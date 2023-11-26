Sunday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNC Greensboro, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 90-78 loss to Charleston (SC) in their most recent outing on Monday.

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 77, Gardner-Webb 57

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (one).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Lauren Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nyla Walker: 7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Grace Pack: 4.8 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' -163 scoring differential (being outscored by 32.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.4 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 91 per contest (359th in college basketball).

