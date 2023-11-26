The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 75 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils allow.

North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Duke is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 75 points.

The 75.6 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 10.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65).

Duke is 3-1 when scoring more than 65 points.

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 4% more than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG%

7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG% Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

