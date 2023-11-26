The Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans are set to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bryce Young find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Young will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Young has rushed for 138 yards (15.3 per game) on 22 carries.

In nine games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0 Week 9 Colts 24 39 173 1 3 5 41 0 Week 10 @Bears 21 38 185 0 0 3 18 0 Week 11 Cowboys 16 29 123 1 1 2 3 0

Rep Bryce Young with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.