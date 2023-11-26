The Austin Peay Governors (1-1) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 66.7 308th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 28.5 328th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.2 200th 179th 13.0 Assists 12.5 221st 36th 10.3 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

