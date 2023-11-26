How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take on the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Governors allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 185th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers record are 11.3 more points than the Governors allow (66.5).
- Appalachian State has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.7.
- When playing at home, Appalachian State made 0.2 more treys per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 81-71
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|W 67-57
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
