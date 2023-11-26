Can we anticipate Andrei Svechnikov finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

