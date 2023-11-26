The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be up against the Tennessee Titans' defense and K'Von Wallace in Week 12 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Panthers pass catchers' matchup versus the Titans pass defense.

Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 99.2 9.9 14 60 8.56

Adam Thielen vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen paces his team with 726 receiving yards on 76 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by posting 174.4 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 11 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers rank 29th in the league in scoring with 16.3 points per game, and they rank 32nd in total yards with 266.7 per game.

Carolina sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.8 times per game (sixth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, passing the ball 32 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Tennessee has allowed 2,308 passing yards, or 230.8 per game -- that places the team 15th in the NFL.

The Titans are allowing 21.4 points per game, 14th in the NFL.

Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Adam Thielen vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 97 26 Def. Targets Receptions 76 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 726 49 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.6 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 274 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

