Adam Thielen vs. Amani Hooker: Week 12 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will face the Tennessee Titans' defense and Amani Hooker in Week 12 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Panthers pass catchers' matchup against the Titans pass defense.
Panthers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|99.2
|9.9
|14
|59
|8.56
Adam Thielen vs. Amani Hooker Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen leads his team with 726 receiving yards on 76 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Carolina is having trouble in the passing game this season, with just 1,744 passing yards (174.4 per game). It ranks 20th with 11 passing touchdowns.
- The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 29th in the NFL with 163 total points scored (16.3 per game). They also rank 32nd in total yards (2,667).
- Carolina has been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 37.8 times contest, which is sixth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 32 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).
Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense
- Amani Hooker has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 54 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- Defensively, Tennessee has allowed 2,308 passing yards, or 230.8 per game -- that puts the team 16th in the league.
- The Titans are ranked 14th in the league in points allowed, at 21.4 per game.
- Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.
- 10 players have caught a touchdown against the Titans this season.
Adam Thielen vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Amani Hooker
|Rec. Targets
|97
|37
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|76
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.6
|28
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|726
|54
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|72.6
|6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|274
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|1
|Interceptions
