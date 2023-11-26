Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Thielen's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Thielen has been targeted 97 times, with season stats of 726 yards on 76 receptions (9.6 per catch) and four TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 12 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 97 76 726 274 4 9.6

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0

