A pair of ACC teams square off when the Syracuse Orange (5-6) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-3) 44.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Wake Forest has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Syracuse has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Orange have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

