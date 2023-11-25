The Syracuse Orange (5-6) take on a fellow ACC foe when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Offensively, Syracuse ranks 93rd in the FBS with 349.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 70th in total defense (381.6 yards allowed per contest). Wake Forest has been struggling on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.3 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 26.5 points per contest (66th-ranked).

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Wake Forest Syracuse 321.4 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.1 (99th) 379.3 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (64th) 131.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.7 (36th) 190.1 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (117th) 20 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (107th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (16th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,539 yards on 123-of-207 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 106 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demond Claiborne has run the ball 137 times for 586 yards, with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has piled up 510 yards (on 109 attempts).

Jahmal Banks' 563 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 52 receptions on 84 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 34 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 477 yards (43.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 38 receptions (on 57 targets) have netted him 384 yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 1,518 passing yards, completing 62.3% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 414 yards (37.6 ypg) on 104 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 917 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Alford has hauled in 25 catches for 401 yards (36.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Umari Hatcher has caught 25 passes for 375 yards (34.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has hauled in 25 grabs for 309 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

