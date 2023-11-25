The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 139.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -2.5 139.5

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

Each UNC Wilmington game this season has gone over 139.5 total points.

The average point total in UNC Wilmington's outings this year is 164.4, 24.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UNC Wilmington has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Seahawks have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

UNC Wilmington has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 100% 88.6 160.1 75.8 152 143.8 FGCU 2 40% 71.5 160.1 76.2 152 142.9

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks average 88.6 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 76.2 the Eagles allow.

UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when scoring more than 76.2 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 1-2-0 1-2 3-0-0 FGCU 1-4-0 1-1 2-3-0

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington FGCU 11-3 Home Record 8-5 8-6 Away Record 6-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

