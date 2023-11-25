Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 76-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, UNC Wilmington 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-2.2)

FGCU (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

FGCU's record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, and UNC Wilmington's is 1-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 2-3-0 and the Seahawks are 3-0-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks are outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.6 points per game (24th in college basketball) and allow 75.8 per contest (276th in college basketball).

The 32.0 rebounds per game UNC Wilmington accumulates rank 246th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 32.0.

UNC Wilmington connects on 10.4 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents.

UNC Wilmington has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (47th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (131st in college basketball).

