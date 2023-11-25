The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. It will air at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

UNC Wilmington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 97th.

The Seahawks' 88.6 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 76.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 76.2 points, UNC Wilmington is 4-0.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).

The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington sunk fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule