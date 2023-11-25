How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. It will air at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- UMBC vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Northeastern vs Princeton (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- N.C. A&T vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- UNC Wilmington is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 97th.
- The Seahawks' 88.6 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 76.2 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 76.2 points, UNC Wilmington is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).
- The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than on the road (68.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington sunk fewer treys on the road (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|W 116-80
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|W 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.