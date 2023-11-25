The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Information

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Christian Ray: 9.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Niels Lane: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.1 166th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 64.5 36th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th
281st 11.8 Assists 14.5 75th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

