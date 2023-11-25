UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Christian Ray: 9.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Niels Lane: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|36th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
