The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents knocked down.
  • UNC Greensboro went 13-0 when it shot higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.
  • Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Spartans scored were only 1.4 more points than the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up (70.7).
  • When UNC Greensboro put up more than 70.7 points last season, it went 15-1.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Greensboro scored 76.1 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.5 points per contest.
  • The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.0 when playing on the road.
  • UNC Greensboro drained 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.5% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.9 threes per game, 35.6% three-point percentage).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas W 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC W 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Delaware - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Greensboro Coliseum

