Saturday's game that pits the Richmond Spiders (3-2) versus the Queens Royals (3-3) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Richmond, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Queens vs. Richmond Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center

Queens vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 79, Queens 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Richmond

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-13.6)

Richmond (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Richmond has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Queens, who is 1-3-0 ATS. The Spiders are 2-3-0 and the Royals are 1-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals are being outscored by 4.6 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (234th in college basketball), and give up 76.8 per contest (293rd in college basketball).

Queens comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It pulls down 31.5 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0.

Queens hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Queens forces 11.8 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (143rd in college basketball).

