The Queens Royals (3-3) face the Richmond Spiders (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Robins Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

This season, Queens has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Royals are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 342nd.

The Royals score 8.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Spiders allow (64).

When it scores more than 64 points, Queens is 3-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Queens put up 86.2 points per game last season, 14 more than it averaged away (72.2).

In 2022-23, the Royals gave up 2.5 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (74.9).

Queens sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule