The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack will meet the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) and the 17th-ranked rush defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are favored by just 2.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 55.

North Carolina ranks 66th in scoring defense this year (26 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 38.1 points per game. NC State is accumulating 25.7 points per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 20.2 points per contest (30th-ranked) on defense.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -140 +115

North Carolina Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Tar Heels rank 10th-worst with 529.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 78th by giving up 377.3 total yards per game over their last three games.

While the Tar Heels' defense ranks -18-worst in points allowed per game over the last three contests (27.7), they rank eighth-best on the offensive side of the ball (42 points per game) during that stretch.

Although North Carolina ranks 22nd-worst in pass defense over the last three games (201.3 passing yards allowed), it has been better offensively with 289.7 passing yards per game (31st-ranked).

While the Tar Heels' run defense ranks -41-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (176), they rank 19th-best on the offensive side of the ball (239.7 rushing yards per game) over that time frame.

Over their last three games, the Tar Heels have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

North Carolina has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has posted a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

North Carolina has gone over in five of its 10 games with a set total (50%).

North Carolina has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, North Carolina has a 3-2 record (winning 75% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 58.3% chance to win.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 3,354 yards (304.9 ypg) on 247-of-387 passing with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 343 rushing yards on 103 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 225 times for 1,414 yards (128.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has hauled in 39 catches for 670 yards (60.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has caught 38 passes for 596 yards (54.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryson Nesbit's 38 catches have turned into 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 10 TFL and 48 tackles.

North Carolina's top-tackler, Cedric Gray, has 102 tackles, six TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

