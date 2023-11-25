North Carolina vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) carry college football's 13th-ranked running game into a clash with the NC State Wolfpack (8-3), who have the No. 17 run defense in the country, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. NC State matchup.
North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|54.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-3)
|55.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Arizona vs Arizona State
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Alabama vs Auburn
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Washington State vs Washington
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Memphis vs Temple
- Ohio State vs Michigan
- Texas A&M vs LSU
- Navy vs SMU
- Wisconsin vs Minnesota
- James Madison vs Coastal Carolina
- Houston vs UCF
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- BYU vs Oklahoma State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Kentucky vs Louisville
- Air Force vs Boise State
North Carolina vs. NC State Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 5-4.
- NC State has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Wolfpack have an ATS record of 3-2-1.
North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.