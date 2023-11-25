The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC showdown.

North Carolina sports the 91st-ranked defense this season (396.2 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking third-best with a tally of 514.8 yards per game. NC State's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 318 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 332 total yards per game, which ranks 102nd.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

North Carolina vs. NC State Key Statistics

North Carolina NC State 514.8 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (107th) 396.2 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (20th) 203.2 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (81st) 311.6 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.7 (111th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (11th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,354 yards, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 343 yards (31.2 ypg) on 103 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 225 times for a team-high 1,414 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Devontez Walker's team-leading 670 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 60 targets) with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has caught 38 passes for 596 yards (54.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryson Nesbit has been the target of 59 passes and compiled 38 grabs for 537 yards, an average of 48.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,285 yards on 124-of-203 passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 522 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Kendrick Raphael has totaled 252 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has registered 57 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has eight touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 195-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 24 targets.

Keyon Lesane has racked up 181 reciving yards (16.5 ypg) this season.

