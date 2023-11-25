Saturday's game that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of Kansas State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

Last time out, the Tar Heels won on Friday 54-51 over Vermont.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 54-51 win against Vermont in their last outing on Friday. In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Wildcats claimed a 77-61 win against Western Kentucky. Deja Kelly recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Tar Heels. Serena Sundell totaled 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 67, North Carolina 54

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

North Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 76) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 161) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 259) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 339) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Kansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Tar Heels have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 57) on November 19

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 113) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on November 11

69-35 at home over Presbyterian (No. 315) on November 6

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Kelly: 15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG%

20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG% Sundell: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Gabby Gregory: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Taryn Sides: 4.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (scoring 72.0 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball while giving up 48.2 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 50.0 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.