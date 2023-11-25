The Richmond Spiders (8-3) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Richmond ranks 46th in scoring offense (27.6 points per game) and 27th in scoring defense (21.7 points allowed per game) this year. North Carolina Central ranks 44th with 376 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 46th with 335.5 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Richmond 376 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (81st) 335.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (64th) 162 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (78th) 214 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (68th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 1,915 passing yards (174.1 per game) while completing 61% of his passes. He's thrown 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 579 yards (52.6 ypg) on 99 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has carried the ball 146 times for 684 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith's 505 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 catches on 33 targets with four touchdowns.

Joaquin Davis has caught 33 passes and compiled 404 receiving yards (36.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Quentin McCall's 18 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham leads Richmond with 1,033 yards (93.9 ypg) on 108-of-145 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 332 rushing yards on 84 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Savon Smith has racked up 608 yards on 126 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 710 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 catches (out of 57 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put up a 294-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 19 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in 13 grabs for 198 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

