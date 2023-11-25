The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC showdown.

On offense, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by putting up 38.1 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 64th on defense (26.0 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, NC State is compiling 25.7 points per game (78th-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (20.2 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ACC Network.

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

NC State North Carolina 332.0 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.8 (4th) 318.0 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 148.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.2 (13th) 183.7 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.6 (9th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,285 passing yards (116.8 per game) while completing 61.1% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 522 yards (47.5 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kendrick Raphael has rushed for 252 yards on 53 carries with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion paces his squad with 636 receiving yards on 57 catches with eight touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has racked up 195 receiving yards (17.7 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Keyon Lesane has racked up 181 reciving yards (16.5 ypg) this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,354 yards, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 343 yards (31.2 ypg) on 103 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has 1,414 rushing yards on 225 carries with 15 touchdowns. He's also added 24 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Devontez Walker's team-high 670 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 60 targets) with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 596 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bryson Nesbit has a total of 537 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 38 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

