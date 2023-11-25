Two streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buffaloes, who have won six in a row.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score 35.9 more points per game (88.7) than the Wolfpack give up to opponents (52.8).

Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 88.7 points.

The Wolfpack record 20.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).

When NC State scores more than 62.2 points, it is 6-0.

When Colorado allows fewer than 82.7 points, it is 6-0.

The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (41%).

The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

NC State Schedule