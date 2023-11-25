The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won six games in a row.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack average are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).

NC State is 6-0 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

When Colorado gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 6-0.

The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41%).

The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

Colorado Leaders

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum 11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/24/2023 Cincinnati W 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum 12/3/2023 Illinois State - Reynolds Coliseum

Colorado Schedule