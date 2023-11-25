NC State vs. North Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
In the game between the NC State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wolfpack to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
NC State vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|NC State (+2.5)
|Toss Up (55)
|NC State 29, North Carolina 25
Week 13 ACC Predictions
- Wake Forest vs Syracuse
- Pittsburgh vs Duke
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Virginia Tech vs Virginia
- Kentucky vs Louisville
NC State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 46.5%.
- The Wolfpack are 5-4-1 ATS this year.
- NC State is a 3-2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.
- Three of the Wolfpack's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).
- The average over/under in NC State games this season is 8.9 less points than the point total of 55 for this outing.
North Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 58.3% chance to win.
- The Tar Heels are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- North Carolina has an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- This year, five of the Tar Heels' 10 games have hit the over.
- The point total average for North Carolina games this season is 59.5, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Carolina
|38.1
|26.0
|40.7
|24.0
|34.3
|33.7
|NC State
|25.7
|20.2
|28.5
|21.5
|22.4
|18.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
