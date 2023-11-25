Saturday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) versus the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Colorado. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wolfpack earned a 79-45 victory over Cincinnati.

The Wolfpack won their most recent matchup 79-45 against Cincinnati on Friday. The Buffaloes' last outing on Friday ended in a 96-53 victory against Kentucky. Madison Hayes scored a team-best 16 points for the Wolfpack in the victory. In the Buffaloes' win, Aaronette Vonleh led the way with 19 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).

NC State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 73, NC State 72

Top 25 Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Wolfpack brought home the 92-81 win at home on November 12.

The Wolfpack have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

The Wolfpack have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 102) on November 24

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 23

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 159) on November 7

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes defeated the No. 7 LSU Tigers in a 92-78 win on November 6, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Buffaloes have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 75) on November 18

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 87) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 102) on November 23

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%

Colorado Leaders

Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack are outscoring opponents by 29.9 points per game with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.7 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and allow 52.8 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes put up 88.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (151st in college basketball). They have a +159 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 26.5 points per game.

