Saturday's game that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) against the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of Colorado. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Wolfpack enter this game following a 79-45 win against Cincinnati on Friday.

The Buffaloes head into this contest on the heels of a 96-53 win against Kentucky on Friday. Madison Hayes scored a team-best 16 points for the Wolfpack in the victory. Aaronette Vonleh's team-leading 19 points paced the Buffaloes in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 73, NC State 72

Top 25 Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Wolfpack captured their signature win of the season, a 92-81 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.

The Wolfpack have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

NC State has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Wolfpack have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 102) on November 24

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 23

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 159) on November 7

Colorado Schedule Analysis

When the Buffaloes defeated the LSU Tigers (No. 7 in the AP's Top 25) on November 6 by a score of 92-78, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 75) on November 18

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 87) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 102) on November 23

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

Colorado Leaders

Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 82.7 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 52.8 per outing (35th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.9 points per game.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes' +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per outing (151st in college basketball).

