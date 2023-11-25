Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 88-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Samford, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

According to our computer prediction, N.C. A&T is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) against Samford. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 157.5 over/under.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Pete Hanna Center Line: Samford -23.5

Samford -23.5 Point Total: 157.5

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 88, N.C. A&T 67

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Samford

Pick ATS: N.C. A&T (+23.5)



N.C. A&T (+23.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Samford has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to N.C. A&T, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 3-2-0 and the Aggies are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 144.2 points per game combined, 13.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game, 320th in college basketball, and are allowing 91.6 per outing to rank 362nd in college basketball.

N.C. A&T loses the rebound battle by 20.2 boards on average. It collects 23 rebounds per game, 362nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 43.2.

N.C. A&T hits 8 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc (325th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 43.4%.

N.C. A&T and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 9.6 per game (44th in college basketball) and force 10.2 (309th in college basketball).

