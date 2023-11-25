North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Day School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston Christian School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston Day School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Day School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
