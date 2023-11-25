How to Watch the High Point vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 61.3 the Sun Devils give up.
- High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- Arizona State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Sun Devils record 67.0 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.
- Arizona State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.
- High Point has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.
- The Sun Devils are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.6%).
- The Panthers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
High Point Leaders
- Lauren Bevis: 15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Callie Scheier: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Bukky Akinsola: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Amaria McNear: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wofford
|W 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/23/2023
|South Florida
|L 61-32
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Texas
|L 101-39
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Johnson C. Smith
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
