The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (7-4) visit the Mercer Bears (8-3) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Mercer ranks 78th in the FCS with 340.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 43rd in total defense (330.5 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Gardner-Webb ranks 74th in the FCS (343.2 total yards per game) and 49th on the other side of the ball (337.5 total yards allowed per contest).

We give more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Mercer 343.2 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (70th) 337.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (49th) 163.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (60th) 179.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (76th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Jaylen King leads Gardner-Webb with 992 yards on 86-of-163 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 327 rushing yards (29.7 ypg) on 101 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Narii Gaither's team-high 675 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 259 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on 27 catches with four touchdowns.

Jayden Brown has run for 636 yards across 109 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd has registered 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (33.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Karim Page has caught 34 passes and compiled 326 receiving yards (29.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 2,078 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards (24.5 ypg) on 105 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has 639 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 119 yards (10.8 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Ty James' leads his squad with 1,029 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 55 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 48 receptions totaling 486 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Gardner-Webb gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.