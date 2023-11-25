North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
