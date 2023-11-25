East Carolina vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of AAC teams square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Tulsa matchup.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-3)
|44.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-3.5)
|44.5
|-162
|+134
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Air Force vs Boise State
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Temple
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- East Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Pirates have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Tulsa has put together a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.