Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the East Carolina Pirates and Tulsa Golden Hurricane match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Pirates. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (-3) Over (44.5) East Carolina 28, Tulsa 20

Week 13 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Pirates have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Pirates have five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

East Carolina has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Out of 11 Pirates games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 44.5, 0.8 points fewer than the average total in East Carolina games thus far this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Hurricane based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Golden Hurricane's ATS record is 4-6-1 this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 3 points or more, the Golden Hurricane have a 3-2-1 record against the spread.

Golden Hurricane games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The average point total for Tulsa this season is 12.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Pirates vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Carolina 16.5 21.8 16.8 17.0 16.2 25.8 Tulsa 22.9 34.5 28.5 34.8 16.2 34.0

