How to Watch East Carolina vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (39%).
- East Carolina is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots sit at 184th.
- The Pirates' 82 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 62.8 the Patriots allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, East Carolina is 4-2.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 63 away.
- The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, East Carolina made fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|L 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
