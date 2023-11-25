The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Patriots have allowed to their opponents (39%).
  • East Carolina is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots sit at 184th.
  • The Pirates' 82 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 62.8 the Patriots allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, East Carolina is 4-2.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game at home last season, and 63 away.
  • The Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, East Carolina made fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.4%) than at home (32.3%) as well.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Northeastern L 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Georgia Southern W 82-64 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Kennesaw State W 85-84 Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/30/2023 UNC Wilmington - Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Minges Coliseum

