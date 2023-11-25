The Duke Blue Devils (6-5) host the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between ACC foes at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 6.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 41.5.

Duke is putting up 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 69th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 27th, surrendering 19.8 points per contest. Pittsburgh has been struggling offensively, ranking 20th-worst with 318.5 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 366.8 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs Pittsburgh Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -6.5 -105 -115 41.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Looking to place a bet on Duke vs. Pittsburgh? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Duke Recent Performance

Over the previous three games, the Blue Devils rank -65-worst in total offense (361 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (461.7 yards per game allowed).

Over the Blue Devils' last three games, they rank 70th in scoring offense (32 points per game) and -71-worst in scoring defense (32.7 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three contests, Duke ranks -29-worst in passing offense (188 passing yards per game) and -101-worst in passing defense (287 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Blue Devils' last three games, they rank 84th in rushing offense (173 rushing yards per game) and -38-worst in rushing defense (174.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Blue Devils have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

Duke's past three contests have hit the over.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Duke games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).

Duke has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

Duke has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Bet on Duke to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has recorded 1,102 yards (100.2 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (32 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 133 times for 722 yards (65.6 per game), scoring 12 times.

Jaquez Moore has racked up 591 yards on 97 carries, scoring five times.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 51 receptions for 688 yards (62.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 571 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sahmir Hagans has hauled in 23 receptions for 194 yards, an average of 17.6 yards per game.

R.J. Oben has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 13 tackles.

Duke's leading tackler, Tre Freeman, has 80 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.