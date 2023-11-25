The Duke Blue Devils (6-5) host an ACC clash against the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke is putting up 352.7 yards per game on offense (91st in the FBS), and rank 51st on the other side of the ball, yielding 358.8 yards allowed per game. Pittsburgh ranks 20th-worst in points per game (20.3), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 76th in the FBS with 27.1 points ceded per contest.

We will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Duke Pittsburgh 352.7 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (115th) 358.8 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (51st) 177.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107 (114th) 175.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (85th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (107th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (100.2 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has 722 rushing yards on 133 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 591 yards (53.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 688 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 receptions (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 571-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 73 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has racked up 23 catches for 194 yards, an average of 17.6 yards per game.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has compiled 1,179 yards on 51.1% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Rodney Hammond has rushed for 526 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

C'Bo Flemister has racked up 349 yards (on 93 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means paces his squad with 636 receiving yards on 35 catches with five touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has 43 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 566 yards (51.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Gavin Bartholomew's 18 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 326 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

