When the Duke Blue Devils play the Pittsburgh Panthers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, our computer model predicts the Blue Devils will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-6.5) Over (41.5) Duke 33, Pittsburgh 14

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Devils' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread five times in 10 games.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Duke has an ATS record of 2-1.

Out of 10 Blue Devils games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 6.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Duke contests.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Panthers have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread.

The Panthers have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Pittsburgh games this season have averaged an over/under of 44.8 points, 3.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Blue Devils vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.5 19.8 28.3 12.2 26.6 29.0 Pittsburgh 20.3 27.1 26.5 22.7 12.8 33.5

