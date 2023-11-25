ACC opponents will do battle when the Duke Blue Devils (6-5) meet the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Duke vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 33, Pittsburgh 14

The Blue Devils have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

Pittsburgh has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, the Panthers have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Blue Devils have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (-5)



This season, the Blue Devils have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Pittsburgh owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) This season, six of Duke's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 41.5 points.

This season, Pittsburgh has played only two games with a combined score over 41.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 47.8 points per game, 6.3 points more than the over/under of 41.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 47.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.1 28.4 29.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-1 0-3

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.8 42.8 Implied Total AVG 27 28.7 25.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-0-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

