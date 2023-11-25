The South Florida Bulls (5-6) are favored by 6 points when they play host to the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) in AAC action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest's over/under is 57.

South Florida has the 52nd-ranked scoring offense this year (29.3 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 36.8 points allowed per game. Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, registering 17.8 points per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 75th with 26.8 points ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

South Florida vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -6 -110 -110 57 -110 -110 -225 +185

Charlotte Recent Performance

Offensively, the 49ers are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 326.7 yards per game (-79-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 407.3 (97th-ranked).

In their past three games, the 49ers are scoring 26.0 points per game (third-worst in college football), and conceding 32.7 per game (-71-worst).

Charlotte is gaining 173.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-51-worst in the country), and allowing 202.7 per game (20th-worst).

The 49ers are 13th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (153.7), and -83-worst in rushing yards given up (204.7).

The 49ers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

Charlotte has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have been an underdog by 6 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Charlotte has hit the over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

This season, Charlotte has won two out of the 10 games in which it has been the underdog.

Charlotte has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 1,165 yards (105.9 ypg) while completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has carried the ball 109 times for 475 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 328 yards (on 82 carries) with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 366 (33.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has one touchdown.

Colin Weber has 31 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 354 yards (32.2 yards per game) this year.

Jack Hestera's 29 receptions (on 49 targets) have netted him 352 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Eyabi Anoma has 5.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 49 tackles.

Charlotte's tackle leader, Nikhai Hill-Green, has 70 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Demetrius Knight II has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 70 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

